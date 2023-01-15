Former Territory Police Commissioner killed in South Australia

A former Northern Territory Police Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services has been killed in a motor vehicle crash in South Australia.
Acting NT Police Commissioner Murray Smalpage said Paul White died following a motor vehicle collision in Glen Osmond, South Australia on Sunday, January 15.
"It is with great sadness we advise the death of Mr Paul White," Mr Smalpage said.
Mr White retired from the Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services in October 2009, following almost eight years of service in the role.
Previously, Mr White joined South Australia Police as a cadet in 1968, and attained the rank of Assistant Commissioner before commencing his appointment with the Northern Territory.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to Mr White's family and friends during this difficult time," Mr Smalpage said.
Mr White was appointed to Commissioner of Police and Chief Executive Officer NTPFES in December 2001 after a 34-year career with South Australia Police.
He worked in the fields of general duties, criminal investigation, criminal intelligence, as well as training and education.
He held a Bachelor of Arts degree with first-class honours and was awarded the Australian Police Medal for distinguished service in 2000.
