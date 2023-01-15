Katherine artist praised for 'deadly work'

A local artist and his stunning work have shot to social media fame, thanks to the Territory's Minister for Arts.
Chansey Paech took to Facebook to share Katherine artist John 'Long John' Narliwarnga Dewar's work at the local Mimi Arts Centre.
"(He) was a bit shame when I asked to take his photo but he shouldn't be," Mr Paech, the Member for Gwoja, said.
"That's his work behind him - proudly welcoming visitors to Mimi Aboriginal Arts and Craft in Katherine.
"We're talking 6ft+ sliding doors that create magic when the sun sets and rises."
Last year, Mimi relocated back to its old address on Pearce Street, but into a brand new gallery with a stunning new entrance.
At dusk and dawn, light falling through large sliding doors casts shadows across the entrance of the Arts Centre, bringing the doors' Mimi spirits alive.
Creator John Dewar is one of Mimi Arts most prolific artists and mentors younger men in the skills of art and culture.
"He's always keen to talk about his work and life with young people and visitors to the Gallery," Mr Paech said.
"Another Territorian doing seriously deadly work and making a difference in his community - and you know I love to see it."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
