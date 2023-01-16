Katherine sports star makes her mark

Katherine local sports star Charli Simmonds is on a once in a lifetime sporting tour of England, Ireland and France, playing Gaelic Football with the Australian Wanderers 18's AFL Team.
She is part of a squad of 40 players travelling around playing exhibition matches.
Charli's success on the sporting field hasn't happened overnight, in fact it's a culmination of a range of sports she has participated in since a very early age.
Athletics was her first love.
"Charli loved competing against her older sister Brianna", mother Nicole Lutze said.
"She enjoyed running but preferred the throwing events."
Friday night athletics competitions in Katherine would often see the family involved in trying to out-throw each other, with young Charli trying to copy her mother's techniques in discus and hammer throwing. This led to Charli holding the NT record in the U14 3kg hammer, with a throw of 22.38metres, and U16 3kg Hammer, with a throw of 26.55metres.
Before reaching her teenage years, Charli took up Touch Football.
Her first real competition came when the School Sport NT (SSNT) Touch selection trials were held in Tennant Creek.
As an 11-year-old, she was selected into the U12 SSNT Touch team.
Over the next four years the young sports star represented the NT at the School Sport Australian competitions, before joining the NT's U/18 and open women's teams - all whilst still at school.
As well as representing the NT in Touch, Charli was just as accomplished on the AFL field, representing SSNT AFL from the age of 14 for three years, travelling interstate to compete in national competitions.
By the time Charli was 16, she was playing for the Katherine Crocs in the Big Rivers Region AFL. The following season, Charli moved to the East Side Football club and spent the next two years with the club.
Her mother said at the time the coach of St Mary's in Darwin was very interested in having Charli come to Darwin and play at the next level with the Saints.
After several phone calls, it was decided that Charli would play in Darwin with the U15s St Mary's team from where she moved to 18s and in the women's premier league.
And like so many Katherine sports stars playing in Darwin, with her sporting success came the 640km round trip on a weekly basis.
Charli would train twice a week in Katherine under the watchful eye of Samantha Clarke, a high-performance coach and mentor.
Since 2020, Charli has been an integral part of the open women's St Mary's team and was also selected to play for the Territory Thunder on three occasions, travelling to Sydney, Melbourne, and Ballarat.
In 2019 at the School Sport Australia national AFL competition, Charli was identified as a potential member of the Australian Wanderers AFL Squad that was to travel to England, Ireland and France to play Gaelic Football.
Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic shelved this opportunity.
In 2020, the team was to tour Fiji, but again all international travel was cancelled due to COVID restrictions.
However, third time lucky, Charli was selected in the team that finally headed to Europe, where the young sports star got to visit iconic cities and sites, including Paris and the Somme region of northern France to hear about the Australian involvement in WW1 on the Western Front.
This included visits to Villers Bretonneux and the Sir John Monash Centre, Pozier and Beaumont-Hamel.
