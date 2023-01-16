Katherine Times
Katherine sports star makes her mark

By Rodney Gregg
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Katherine local sports star Charli Simmonds is on a once in a lifetime sporting tour of England, Ireland and France, playing Gaelic Football with the Australian Wanderers 18's AFL Team.

