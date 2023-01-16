A teacher whose Katherine home was ransacked by intruders has lost valuable family memories alongside war memorabilia including two World War I bayonets "designed to kill".
Ron Green, an Army Reservist and history buff, said his family home in Katherine East was entered by unknown intruders after thieves smashed a rear bedroom window to gain entry.
Mr Green said the burglars took a set of original war time medals he had collected to help teach war history.
"Fortunately all of my service medals and my relatives' medals were not taken," the father-of-four said.
But among the items stolen from the Greens' home is an irreplaceable box made by Mr Green's father when he was child with old paper notes and coins, as well as photos of Mr Green's now deceased grandparents.
"I think it is unlikely that I will get my Australian paper money notes and photos of my grandparents back," he said.
The family's push bikes and several whips were also taken, including one that was handmade by Mr Green's great-grandfather.
But the biggest concern for the emergency services volunteer is the theft of two 55 cm long bayonets from World War I.
The original Pattern 1907 bayonets were used by British and Commonwealth soldiers throughout both World Wars in combination with a Short Magazine Lee Enfield rifle.
Also known as sword bayonet among wartime buffs, more than five million Pattern 1907 bayonets were produced by manufacturers in England, Australia, India and the USA.
"The bayonets are a concern as they are edged weapons," Mr Green said.
"Although the edges were not razor sharp, they have the potential to do some serious harm given they were designed to kill in a violent manner."
Mr Green said he was worried about the rise in crime in his hometown.
"I've never seen the amount of break-ins that have occurred over the past few months in the 17 years I've been in Katherine," he said.
"I understand that domestic break-ins in Katherine during 2022 were up by about 30 per cent compared to 2021, so the perpetrators seem to have made a good start of bettering that figure in 2023.
"It is really disappointing.
"When criminals are confident enough to hit a large glass window a couple of times, with the noise breaking glass makes, in order to access a home, that should be a big concern."
Mr Green said Katherine Police had been "outstanding in assisting" him and his family.
"But no doubt we are only one of the many homes broken into recently, and police resources are already stretched."
The teacher said the break-in had left him and his family feeling vulnerable but also concerned for the safety of the public due to the stolen bayonets.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
