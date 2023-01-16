A 'sovereign man' has filmed himself ranting about an alleged Outback shootout, as Northern Territory Police are scrambling to find the man's missing girlfriend.
Thirty-year-old Angie Fuller was last seen on January 9 on the Tanami Road north of Alice Springs in Central Australia, with police trying to piece together her last movements in a bid to find her.
In a bizarre video, her partner, who says he is a 'sovereign man', claims the couple were shot at by a gang before fleeing into the bushland near Alice Springs.
Despite not having been seen for a week, Northern Territory police believe the young woman is still alive, urging the public to come forward with any information regarding her whereabouts.
Acting Superintendent Rob Engels said a large-scale search and rescue was underway with 240 square kilometres already covered.
"We believe Ms Fuller is alive," A/Supt Engels said on January 15
"There are certainly water sources in the area that she can access."
Meanwhile, the video of the man claiming to be Ms Fuller's boyfriend, has gone viral.
In the lengthy clip, he claims the couple were run off the road before being shot at by a gang.
"Then it just multiplied. More carloads were just rocking up. They rocked up and just started shooting," he said.
"We were just running through the bush. I tried my best but she just told me to f*** off but I still tried to keep an eye on her.
"I heard her scream and I ran towards the scream ... running as fast as I could."
The man said amidst the alleged armed ambush he lost sight of his girlfriend, who has been missing since.
A/Supt Engels confirmed the man was helping with police inquiries, however, Ms Fuller's partner accused police of not taking his claims seriously.
"We believe she and her boyfriend had run off into the bush where she was last seen," A/Supt Engels said.
Ms Fuller is described as of Asian appearance, around 165cm tall, medium build with long black hair with purple streaks.
She was last seen wearing a black Nike singlet and a cream skirt when she was last seen travelling on the Tanami Road, 15kms west of the intersection at Stuart Highway.
Police urge any motorists who travelled along the Tanami Road in Alice Springs between 10pm on January 9 and 9am on January 10 to make contact on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
