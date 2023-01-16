Uni lecturer fulfils dream to become soldier

An Indigenous university lecturer has fulfilled a life-long dream to become a member of the military forces, joining a unit protecting the largest landmass of any military unit in Australia.
North-West Mobile Force (NORFORCE), an infantry unit of the Australian Army employed in surveillance and reconnaissance, covers 1.8 million square kilometres of remote Northern Australia.
With most of its soldiers drawn from First Nations communities, the Aboriginal contingent makes up more than 50 per cent of the part-time personnel at NORFORCE.
It now includes new recruit Buddy Worrigal, an Agriculture and Rural Operations Lecturer at Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Katherine in the Northern Territory.
Mr Worrigal said it fulfilled a lifelong dream when he completed the initial employment training, and officially became a Regional Force Soldier on November 25.
This followed his enlistment in October 2021, and pre-assessment and recruitment training in May last year.
"That day marked the quiet achievement of a dream that took shape when I was a kid," Mr Worrigal said.
"Serving as part of NORFORCE enables me to look after country on country, and give back to the community while working at CDU.
"I've always admired what the unit does for local Indigenous people, for instance, its Army Indigenous Development Program that assists young Indigenous adults who face challenges in terms of language, literacy and physical fitness."
Mr Worrigal said he had also wanted to become a part of the culture of camaraderie and mateship at NORFORCE, and its emphasis on the importance of Indigenous knowledge and understanding of country across the unit's vast operating area which spans the Northern Territory and Western Australia's Kimberley region.
"A mix of traditional and community-based knowledge of the land informs a range of NORFORCE operations, from patrols continually updating military knowledge of northern Australia to specific remote border surveillance patrols reporting to Maritime Border Command," he said.
Originally from the Kimberley region in north-western Australia, Mr Worrigal has lived in the NT for about 19 years, and has called the Katherine region home for the past eight years.
Here, at the Crossroads to the North, Mr Worrigal works as part of a small team, with a focus on remote delivery of short courses in Agriculture and Rural Operations at CDU's Katherine Rural campus, including vocational training in welding, chemical use and NT White Card, as well as operating 4WD and side-by-side vehicles, chainsaws and tractors.
In January last year, Mr Worrigal spent three weeks in Alice Springs, teaching a group of young Indigenous people the necessary skills needed to gain successful employment within the Northern Territory's cattle industry, as part of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association Indigenous Real Jobs Program.
"Teaching and learning is a common thread that binds together my complementary roles at CDU and NORFORCE, and I hope to apply some of the new technical knowledge learned from my specialist training to the university's short courses," he said.
In October last year, NORFORCE celebrated its 80th anniversary.
Defence personnel including Yolngu soldiers from the Arnhem Squadron at NORFORCE joined together with Eastern Arnhem Land communities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WWII-era Northern Territory Special Reconnaissance Unit and the 1942 makarrata, an ancient Yolngu ceremony that united Indigenous clan groups to create the Australian Army unit.
