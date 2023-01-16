'Get off me, you gronk' - Angry shopper escorted from NT supermarket

An angry shopper had to be escorted from a Northern Territory supermarket after allegedly hurling abuse and attempting to attack staff.
The unruly shopper was filmed at a Woolworths store in the Darwin suburb of Leanyer.
The shocking footage, filmed by a fellow shopper and shared widely on social media, shows a woman allegedly making threats towards staff members and lunging at them.
While a supervisor can be seen pleading with the angry shopper and tries to restrain her, the woman allegedly continued to hurl abuse at the retail staff.
Another customer, hailed as "most valuable player" on social media" stepped in, bear-hugging the woman.
"Get off me, you gronk," the woman can be heard yelling in the video, before security took matters in their hands.
In the video, the security guard can be heard pleading with the woman to calm down, before escorting her off the premises.
"Don't come back," the supervisor said.
"You do this every time."
A Woolworths spokesman said there was "no place for this kind of behaviour" anywhere in the community.
"Our team members do the very best they can to help customers, and deserve to be treated with respect on the job."
The spokesman said Woolworths didn't tolerate abuse in any circumstance, and steps have been taken to ban the shopper from returning to the store.
Meanwhile, counselling and support have been offered to all staff members.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.