'Territory Blue' exhibition to kick off Art Centre season

A much-celebrated Katherine artist is returning to her local art centre to exhibit her latest collection of works.
Mandy Tootell is gearing up to open 'Territory Blue' on January 27 at the Godinymayin Arts and Culture Centre.
The exhibition explores the forms, colours and lives of local birdlife in the region and around the Northern Territory.
Although primarily a printmaker, Ms Tootell blends in her fascinations with floral fabrics, free motion stitching and painting to create striking representations of bird species set on decorative backgrounds.
The collection of mixed media artworks aims to "deepen the appreciation for the amazing birdlife in the NT", which is "a little bit magic", according to the acclaimed artist.
Territory Blue will be open from Monday, January 30 to Friday, March 17, with the opening night to be held on Friday, January 27 from 6pm, with a licensed bar and grazing tables on offer.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
