'We're proud to support the brave people of Ukraine' - Australian soldiers to train Ukrainian troops

Australian soldiers will soon be providing critical military training to Ukrainian recruits to give them the skills needed to defend their country against Russian invaders.
A contingent of 70 Australian soldiers From Darwin's 1st Brigade is set to leave the Northern Territory this week to join partner nations in the United Kingdom, to support Ukraine's national defence in response to the war with Russia.
Contingents will deploy throughout 2023; and further commitments will be subject to ongoing review.
As part of Operation KUDU, which is set to assist with the UK-led and based training program, Ukraine's armed forces recruits will receive basic infantry tactics training for urban and wooded environments.
Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, said the Australian Government was committed to standing with Ukraine, in "response to Russia's clear violation of the rules-based order".
To date, Australia has provided Ukraine with about $655 million in support, including $475 million in military assistance.
"Operation KUDU builds on Australia's military support for Ukraine, with the previously gifted Australian-produced Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles proving their worth as highly valuable military vehicles," Mr Marles said.
Minister for Defence Personnel, Matt Keogh, said the Australian support aimed to help Ukraine to "end the conflict on its own terms".
"Our people are our greatest defence capability, that's why it's so important that our soldiers, alongside a number of partner nations, will provide essential skills to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.
"We are proud to support the brave people of Ukraine and their Armed Forces."
A Defence spokesman said additional contingents would be deployed throughout 2023 with further commitments be subject to ongoing reviews.
The UK-led multinational training mission that has been operating since July 2022.
Australian soldiers will not enter the Ukraine as part of the program.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
