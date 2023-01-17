Katherine Times
'We're proud to support the brave people of Ukraine' - Australian soldiers to train Ukrainian troops

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated January 18 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:28am
Australia continues to stand with the people of Ukraine and is providing ongoing support in response to Russias continuing violation of international law. Deploying to the United Kingdom in January 2023, a contingent of up to 70 ADF personnel will join partner nations in the UK-led and based training programme for Ukrainian recruits. The contingent conducted mission specific training in Darwin in December 2022 to prepare for their deployment. Picture by POIS Peter Thompson.

Australian soldiers will soon be providing critical military training to Ukrainian recruits to give them the skills needed to defend their country against Russian invaders.

