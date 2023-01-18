Cannabis, cash find leads to drug charges for 38-yo

A 38-year-old man has been charged in relation to drug offences in Katherine on Monday, January 16.
Police said Katherine police officers, Northern Substance Abuse Intelligence Desk and the Dog Operations Unit were executing a search warrant on a vehicle outside a business on Cyprus Street, when they found a large quantity of cannabis and cash and a number of items indicative of drug use and supply.
The man was arrested and has since been charged with the supply commercial quantity of schedule 2 dangerous drug, possession of a commercial quantity of schedule 2 dangerous drug, making a threat to kill, and using a carriage service to harass.
He was remanded in custody to appear before the Katherine Local Court on March 20.
Senior Sergeant Warren Scott said police would continue to "ensure the safety of Territorians by disrupting the provision of illicit substances into our community".
"Quick action from the team is believed to have made a significant dent in the regional and remote drug trade in the Big Rivers Region, Sen Sgt Scott said.
Anyone with information on the supply or use of illicit substances in the Northern Territory is urged to contact police on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
