Suspicious fire destroys Katherine home

An empty home in Katherine may have been unlawfully entered prior to being destroyed in a fire, police say.
Northern Territory Police said the fire which tore through the Katherine South home on Tuesday, February 17, was being treated as suspicious.
At 8:40am police, firefighters and St John Ambulance were called to the blaze on Riverbank Drive.
The home was unoccupied at the time and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, however, the building suffered extensive damage.
Police said they believe the building was unlawfully entered prior to the fire.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Byron May said a crime scene had been established and with the assistance of Fire Investigators,
"Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch detectives continue to investigate the matter," he said.
Police are urging anyone who may have CCTV footage of suspicious behaviour in the vicinity at that time, or has any knowledge of the circumstances, to contact police on 131 444.
A report can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Earlier this month, two cars went up in flames in Katherine East.
