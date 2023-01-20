Katherine Times
China's consumer-led recovery a boon for beef

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 21 2023 - 9:28am, first published 7:30am
2023 big ticket economic factors: China's post-lockdown recovery, rain in the US, shipping improvements.

From China's post-lockdown recovery to Europe avoiding a hard landing on recession and rain in north America, the big ticket global economic factors unfolding this year look to be largely good news for Australian beef.

