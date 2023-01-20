Do you know what your cattle eat?

An animal nutritionist is urging pastoralists and hobby farmers to ensure they know their livestock's diet.
"When feeding supplements to livestock it is important to ensure that the right product is being fed to ensure deficiencies are being overcome", Susannah McInnerney said.
The Katherine-based Northern Stock Water nutritionist said dung testing was a useful tool for identifying the diet quality of cattle.
"A dung sample identifies the true representation of the diet being consumed," she said.
"The results can be used to highlight possible deficiencies in the diet and a suitable supplement can be formulated and fed."
Ms McInnerney said a dung test would provide information about the forage nitrogen and protein content, forage digestibility and energy content, ash content, the amount of non-grass (browse) in the diet and the levels of phosphorus.
"When collecting a dung sample, it is important to ensure no soil or beetles are in the dung as this can affect results," Ms McInnerney said.
"Choose a fresh dung pat, take the top off and scoop out a handful from inside.
"Place this inside a bucket with five to then handfuls in total and mix.
"It's important to have separate samples from different paddocks and country types."
Ms McInnerney said each sample would be dried and before being sent to a laboratory together with information about the land and pasture types, rainfall and class and production stage of the animals.
Once the results and report have been received, the pastoralist can work with their nutritionist and feed company in formulating a custom supplement that will overcome the deficiencies identified in the results.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.