Katherine residents and businesses claim they have been left high and dry by the council as the low-level crossing on Zimin Drive remains closed despite a lack of rainfall.
Katherine Town Council (KTC) chief executive Ingrid Stonhill acknowledged the inconvenience this causes, but said the council does not have the funds to re-open the bridge multiple times.
The bridge was closed late December 2022 and will remain so until "around Easter" according to a social media post by KTC.
One resident and business owner who operates from the 'wrong' side of the Lowy said keeping the bridge closed the entire wet season seemed "a bit overkill".
"The extra kilometres to get back into town, as opposed to ducking down through the Lowy, has always been very hard to residents on this side of the road," they said.
"It used to be as soon as the river went down the council would open it up...and then if more rain came they'd close it.
"Now they just seem to want to close it and leave it like that through the whole period."
A KTC spokeswoman said clearing the bridge and walkway could cost ratepayers "up to $6000" and that reopening the bridge with wet weather forecast would not be an efficient use of funds.
Alongside this, KTC chief executive Ingrid Stonhill said the required safety checks would also place a burden on ratepayers.
"After water passes over the crossing we have to make sure, for safety assurance audit requirements, that it is safe to cross and nothing is stuck underneath," she said.
"We do not have the financial means to do multiple engineering checks and cleanings."
The business owner said ratepayers were already weathering a financial burden, as although the diversion was not overly long, residents had to make several trips which added up.
"It's a massive difference with the cost of fuel...I'm doing an extra 80 or 90 kilometres a day," they said.
"I understand there'd have to be OH&S or a safe work method statement they would have to do to get someone down there with a bobcat...but I think it would be a minimal cost compared to what everybody else is going through here."
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.