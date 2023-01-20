Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Council

Residents and business owners have complained about ongoing closures to the low-level crossing

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katherine residents and businesses claim they have been left high and dry by the council as the low-level crossing on Zimin Drive remains closed despite a lack of rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.