Featuring heavily in the best street art experiences in the nation, three of the town's murals have been announced as finalists in the Australian Street Art Awards.
Awards Director Liz Rivers said communities that promote their street and outdoor art understood that it was a unique landmark - an attraction that visitors can see in only one place - and that made their destination "immediately identifiable, highly attractive and a drawcard for art-loving tourists".
"Being shortlisted in these Awards further cements the reputation of these destinations as aspirational destinations for everyone who loves to discover visually stunning experiences," Ms Rivers said.
In the awards, Katherine's Neighbour mural by Jesse Bell is a finalist for Best Monument/Memorial.
The memorial was recognised for its powerful story with enduring themes of humanity, heroism and friendship.
'Neighbour' memorialises Ayaiga, an Alawa man from Hodgson Downs in the NT who was the first Indigenous Australian to be awarded the prestigious British Empire's King Albert Medal.
In 1911, when Constable William Francis John was leading Ayaiga and three other Aboriginal men to the Roper Police Station, the policeman was thrown from his horse into the Wilton River.
Despite being led to his likely death in chains, Ayaiga dived in after Constable Johns and saved him from drowning.
Ayaiga and Constable Johns remained friends for life following the incident, with letters from the policeman translated into Kriol at Ngukurr so they could remain in touch.
The mural was painted by Jesse Bell with support from Activate Katherine and Katherine Regional Arts.
Jesse Bell's entire Big Rivers Portrait Series has also been named a finalist in the Street Art Awards, featuring in the Best Street Art Trail category.
The series is a reflection of the NT Big Rivers region's unique identity.
The murals seek to honour, celebrate and remember the significant contribution of those who helped carve the Big Rivers' modern identity and to reflect on the determination and commitment to their region.
The Katherine Arts Trail, which runs from Mimi Arts to Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre, has also been named a finalist in the Best Street Art Trail category.
The Katherine Arts Trail incorporates the Big Rivers Portrait Series, community-led murals and 3D works.
As a tour on the Discover Katherine App, the Katherine Arts Trail can be downloaded and used at any time. Geofencing technology in the App plays audio related to an artwork as visitors move by it, relating the personal story of significance for the work.
The Katherine Arts Trail has been developed by local people, in a bid to share the great stories of Katherine and the Big Rivers region which the artwork represents.
"Murals breathe life and vibrancy into towns, adding colour to buildings/walls/streets that would otherwise go unnoticed," Katherine Town Council said.
"We're proud that Katherine's art has been recognised by Australian Street Art Awards 2022."
Winners will be announced on February 10.
