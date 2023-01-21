"Reprehensible act" - Teens, 12yo boy arrested for alleged break-ins

Northern Territory Police have arrested four young people in relation to property offences that occurred in Katherine.
Police said a boy and two teenagers were arrested following an alleged unlawful entry along Sandalwood Crescent on the afternoon of January 19.
A 15 and 17-year-old were charged with property offences and will appear before court at a later date, while a 12-year-old will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act 2005.
Commander Kylie Anderson said breaking into another person's home was "a reprehensible act".
"The Katherine community and local police are extremely frustrated over this disrespectful behaviour," Commander Anderson said.
"Police will continue to work hard to hold property offenders to account for their actions."
Police said in a separate incident on January 19, a 22-year-old man was arrested following an alleged unlawful entry at a residence on Riverbank Drive.
The man has since been charged with entering a building with intent, stealing and trespassing on enclosed premises.
He is expected to face court at a later date.
A second offender was seen fleeing the location and investigations are continuing into the identity.
Anyone who witnesses crime or anti-social behaviour is asked to contact police on 131 444 or, in an emergency, Triple 000.
