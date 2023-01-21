A song about a famous cattle station in the Katherine region has taken out a Golden Guitar at the 51st Tamworth Country Music Festival.
'Out there on Killarney' by Dean Perrett was named Bush Ballad of the Year.
Not far from Top Springs, about 300km from Katherine, in the Victoria River District, Killarney Station was once the home of legendary pioneer and cattleman Bill Tapp.
The 'Cattle King's' 750,000 acre station is also the backdrop to his stepdaughter Toni Tapp Coutts' bestseller book 'A Sunburnt Childhood'.
The Bush Ballad of the Year tells the story of ringers from the Top End who work on the iconic station, "riding high, beneath the sky, out there on Killarney".
Dean Perrett's self penned song was released late last year and is available on all digital platforms.
