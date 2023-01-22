Northern Territory Police are seeking information on the safety and whereabouts of Graeme Lister, a 45-year-old man who has not been heard from since Friday, January 20.
Mr Lister is described as Caucasian, about 184cm tall and of medium build. He has blue eyes, fair skin with light brown hair.
Police are appealing to anyone who has information on Mr Lister's whereabouts to contact police on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.