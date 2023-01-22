Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police search for missing man

Updated January 22 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are trying to find Graeme Lister. Picture supplied.

Northern Territory Police are seeking information on the safety and whereabouts of Graeme Lister, a 45-year-old man who has not been heard from since Friday, January 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.