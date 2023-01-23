'Strength, generosity, resilience' to be celebrated

Katherine Town Council is gearing up to bring the community together for Australia Day.
"We know there is contention with the date," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"At this stage, we're trying to make our event about what it means to be Australian.
"We are a multicultural society and we want to celebrate our strength, our generosity and our resilience."
Council's visual promotion of the day includes the Australian flag, the Aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islander flag.
"We have these flags year-round in front of our Civic Centre," Ms Clark said. "With about 25 per cent of the Territory's population being Indigenous, it's important that they are acknowledged."
Katherine Town Council said in a statement as Australia Day celebrations slowly change over the years, Katherine Town Council was "doing its best to be inclusive while the date remains January 26".
The annual Australia Day event will be held from 9am to 11am at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre, and include the Katherine Citizen of the Year Awards, a citizenship ceremony and the traditional cutting of the Australia Day cake.
A catered morning tea will be on offer for all guests.
The event will also have a jet fly-over at 11am from the Royal Australian Air Force.
In Mataranka, the Australia Day event will be held at the town oval, including an ice-cream eating competition and lots of family fun.
The Pine Creek celebrations will be held at the MRC from 9am with boot throwing, indoor cricket and the Citizen of the Year ceremony.
date 2023-01-23
