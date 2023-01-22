Multiple Golden Guitar winner and Katherine singer songwriter Tom Curtain has been immortalised in Tamworth's Country Music Hands of Fame.
Mr Curtain cemented his place in history alongside Country Music greats such as Slim Dusty, Lee Kernaghan, Keith Urban, Ted Egan, and fellow Katherinite, songbird Sara Storer.
"(I am) so very honoured and humbled to be inducted into the Tamworth Hands of Fame at the Country Music Festival," the musician said.
Mr Curtain first came to the prestigious music event in 2003 as a busker and has since worked his way up the charts - and into the hearts of his fans.
The horse and dog whisperer now has five successful albums, as well as an award-winning Outback enterprise.
He has had Number 1 hits from each release to date and his primary business, Katherine Outback Experience, has won countless accolades for engaging tourists in the Northern Territory.
Mr Curtain was among four other Hands of Fame inductees, including a fellow singer-songwriter, an internationally acclaimed bluegrass export, an award-winning cinematographer and a honky tonk queen.
Kevin Bennett, Kristy Cox, Duncan Toombs and Wanita had their hand impressions placed alongside the Katherinite and the 300 other famous artists who have been immortalised at the Hands of Fame cornerstone, on Kable Avenue in Tamworth since 1977.
Country Music Festival Manager Barry Harley said each of the artists were talented performers and were "each deserving of a place in Australasian country music history".
"The annual Hands of Fame imprinting ceremony is always a highlight of the festival, and continues to be a year round tourist attraction with more than 300 palms placed in the garden setting on the corner of Kable Avenue and Brisbane Street," he said.
"It is one of the most (popular) tourist attractions, and was established in 1977, with Johnny Ashcroft, Slim Dusty, Joy McKean, Smoky Dawson, Buddy Williams and Tex Morton among the crop of 21 artists saluted that inaugural year."
