Katherine muso immortalised in home of Country Music

By Annie Hesse
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 9:00am
Multiple Golden Guitar winner and Katherine singer songwriter Tom Curtain has been immortalised in Tamworth's Country Music Hands of Fame.

