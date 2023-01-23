Rampant Roos slay Dragons

Katherine Town Oval hosted the round ten Northern Territory Rugby Union clash between Katherine Roos and Darwin Dragons on the weekend.
Prior to the game, the Roos were forth on the ladder, followed by the Dragons in fifth place. The crowd that gathered was treated with some excellent running rugby.
The game started well for the home team with lots of running and possession. Whenever the Dragons had the ball, they were met with solid defence throughout most of the first half.
The Roos continued their attack phase after phase, and were rewarded in the 20th minute with the Roos' AJ Rosas crossing the line for the first points of the game.
With the follow-up conversion by Tom Lewsley, the Roos had a good 7-0 lead. This try seemed to spur the Dragons into action as they camped firmly in the Roos' half for the rest of the first period.
They were rewarded for their efforts and crossed over for 5 points.
The conversion was missed, so the Roos went to the half-time break leading 7-5
Into the second half, the Dragons continued their attack in the hope for early points, but to no avail. Completely against the run of play, Tupu Tafuna crossed for the Roos' second try to make it a 14-5 score line.
From there, the Roos went from strength to strength and never looked like conceding any points to the Dragons.
From the resulting attack, Blake Fletcher crossed to make the score 19-5.
The Roos kept their defensive line in tack and in the end were the comfortable winners.
This win keeps the Roos in contention for finals football in their first season back in competitive football in over 30 years.
Each week this team is showing the rest of the competition that they are a force to reckon with.
Katherine fans have another opportunity this week to support the Roos as they are part of a double header.
The Katherine Golden Oldies are putting on their boots and jerseys and will go into battle as the Wallabies take on their Kiwi friends from across the ditch.
With an entertaining afternoon of free-flowing football on the cards, spectators at the Katherine Town Oval will not be disappointed.
