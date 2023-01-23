Pet dog killed in fire, woman allegedly threatened with weapon, man charged

A pet chihuahua was killed in a house fire, allegedly started by a 37-year-old man during what police allege was an alcohol-fuelled fight with his partner.
Northern Territory Police said the man allegedly threatened his female partner with an edged weapon before physically assaulting her.
He was later witnessed driving dangerously around the community of Manyalalluk, 100km from Katherine in the Northern Territory, before allegedly starting a fire at his residence.
The house was extensively damaged and a pet dog was found dead within the home.
Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch, Crime Scene Examination Unit and Northern Territory Fire and Rescue Service attended the community to investigate.
Police said they had arrested the man in relation to the disturbance in the Roper Gulf Region, and he had since been charged with arson, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of damage to property, the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving in a manner dangerous to the public, driving under the influence of alcohol, being armed with an offensive weapon at night and disorderly behaviour in a public place.
He was remanded in custody to appear in Katherine Local Court.
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Byron May said investigations continued and police believed the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incidents.
"This was incredibly confronting for members of the community and we thank them for quickly contacting police," Det A/Sen Sgt May said.
"It is extremely sad that a family pet has been killed in the blaze."
If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, please contact 131 444 or in an emergency call Triple 000.
You can also anonymously report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Support services are available including 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732) and Lifeline on 131 114.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
