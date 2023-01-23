Students swap classroom for cattle yards and crops

Students from three schools in the Big Rivers Region got a first-hand insight into agriculture during a visit to the Katherine Research Station.
Katherine High School, Barunga School and Mataranka Primary School students spent time with Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade (DITT) staff to learn about livestock and plant research, the Northern Territory agricultural industry, and pathways to a career in Agriculture.
DITT Pastoral Extension Officer Stacey Holzapfel said she was excited to see "such a keen interest in the industry" among young people.
"What better way to learn about agriculture than to see it first-hand," she said.
"The students got a front-row seat to cattle handling and working dog demonstrations which were a hit with everyone.
"They also got to see some of the technology used to collect cattle data for research projects such as GPS collars, accelerometer ear tags and birth sensors."
A tour of cropping and horticultural trials was also part of the visit for each school group.
"I'm not sure who was more surprised about how peanuts grow - the students, teachers, or livestock staff", Ms Holzapfel said.
During the school visits, plant industries staff took the groups past the horticultural trials at the Katherine Research Station, including avocados, mangoes and agaves.
Students were also invited to discuss careers in the agricultural industry.
"Not only were they able to learn about a range of jobs, they were able to find out from people in those roles how they had got there, and what different pathways into Ag could look like," Ms Holzapfel said.
"While a few of our research trials are located at the Katherine Research Station, there are many more underway on other DITT research stations and farms, and on commercial properties.
"We work very closely with NT producers to deliver outcomes that will provide a benefit to their business and their industry.
"Together we work to promote and enable Territory economic development and underpin market access for Ag products by providing research extension and diagnostic functions in partnership with industry. "
Teachers who would like to bring students to the Katherine Research Station or would like to know more about ongoing research projects, can contact Ms Holzapfel at stacey.holzapfel@nt.gov.au or call the Research Station on (08) 8973 9739.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
