Investment in local jobs to have flow-on effect for Katherine region

A Big Rivers business is gearing up to become a leading supplier of kitchen products for the Northern Territory, after Katherine Joinery received support through the Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF).
The co-investment will see Katherine Joinery add stainless-steel forming and laser cutting to its in-house services, and offer the design and manufacture of modular stainless steel products.
Director of Katherine Joinery, Ashley Jennison, said the Government support and funding would allow the local business to improve its capabilities, reduce lead time for customers and generate jobs in the Katherine region.
"The project will allow us to respond to the unique requirements of the Northern Territory, while developing better quality kitchen products that offer greater value to our customers across the Top End."
The business received a $104,102 co-investment as part of the $7.5 million Northern Territory AMEF, and Katherine Joinery will match the Territory Government's contribution dollar for dollar, with a further in-kind contribution of $103,256 for the supply of services and equipment, making the project a $311,00 investment in local jobs and capability in the Katherine region.
Two jobs will be created in the next twelve months, growing to six new roles over five years.
Minister for Advanced Manufacturing, Nicole Manison, said the investment in Katherine Joinery was an investment in local jobs that would have "flow-on effects benefiting the entire supply chain".
"Enabling small Territory businesses to achieve great things is what the Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund is all about," she said.
"We are committed to backing our local workforce, expanding capabilities and supporting employers across the whole of the Northern Territory."
With the help of the funding, Katherine Joinery hopes to remove the need to import products that can be made locally, and carry out additional alterations needed to satisfy local design regulations.
It will also allow Katherine Joinery to develop and produce cost-competitive kitchen and wet area solutions, tailor-made for remote housing builds.
Major Projects Commissioner Jason Schoolmeester said the Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund was generating new and competitive supply chains in the Territory through business and industry collaboration, while also creating local jobs and growing local skillsets.
"The Territory has a proud history of smart innovation and the Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund is providing new pathways for businesses to access co-investment to grow our economy for the future," Mr Schoolmeester said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
