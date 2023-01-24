Police give up search for young mother missing under 'suspicious' circumstances

Northern Territory Police have suspended a search and rescue operation for Angie Fuller, after 15 days of intensive searches across Alice Springs failed to locate the missing 30-year-old woman.
Police said the large-scale operation covered almost 400 square kilometres of difficult terrain to try and locate Ms Fuller.
The mother-of-two was last seen in Alice Springs at 6:40pm on January 9, driving a red Toyota Corolla.
Police said the vehicle had been found abandoned 12 hours later on the Tanami Road, north west of Alice Springs.
According to police, Ms Fuller has not been in contact with her children, and has not accessed her bank account or her social media accounts since her disappearance.
A man, claiming to be Ms Fuller's boyfriend, said the couple had been ambushed and "shot at" before fleeing into the bush where he lost sight of Ms Fuller.
Assistant Commissioner Michael White said a criminal investigation has been operating parallel to the search operation, and while the search and rescue component had now been suspended, police would continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ms Fuller's disappearance, which is being treated as suspicious.
"Police have spoken to all persons who are known to have last had contact with Angie," Assistant Commissioner White said.
"A number of corflute signs are being placed around the Alice Springs region, appealing to any members of the public who may have information relating to the matter."
Earlier this month Mr White said police held "great fears" for Ms Fuller's safety.
"We've been working very closely with her family to make sure they're fully across what's going on," he said.
"As you can imagine it's a very stressful time for them.
"She has two young children. She's made no contact with the children and that's very unusual for her."
In mid-January Acting Superintendent Rob Engels said police believed there was ample water in the area where Ms Fuller went missing.
"We believe Ms Fuller is alive," Supt Engels told reporters on Sunday.
"There are certainly water sources in the area that she can access."
Anyone with information on Ms Fuller's whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.