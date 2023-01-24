A much-loved "piece of paradise" in one of the most remote parts of the country will not be open for tourists again, after "too much red tape" shut down the family business.
Situated on one million acres in the Northern Territory's Gulf of Carpentaria, the Lorella Springs Wilderness Park has been a family-owned wilderness tourism park for nearly 25 years, but owner Rhett Walker said his dream unravelled when the business grew too big too quickly.
He said after more than two decades, he was forced shut down his self-drive tourism venture and could only allow for a select number of guided tour groups to visit the wilderness park on the edge of Limmen National Park.
"I have spent almost my whole life to make Lorella what it is today," he said in a social media post.
What started as his family opening up their backyard to the public to share the many wonders of their private property, Mr Walker said he believed had "turned into one of Australia's favourite holiday destinations and the longest surviving tourism venture in the Northern Territory".
"At Lorella, we have it all - for the nature lover, the bush walker, the bird watcher as well as the Outback explorer, the remote camper and anyone keen to discover our unique Top End savannah region - a true wilderness sanctuary."
But Mr Walker said while he only ever wanted to run a successful small family business, "fate would have it that Lorella would grow so popular that she became a victim of her own success".
"It is not just the bureaucracy or the feeling of being forgotten and less supported in our remote location," he said.
"It is not just the pressure from those who do not accept that I, too, have an attachment to this land and care for it. It is the above and more.
"The red tape has become too much for us to keep things as they are."
Mr Walker said forty years ago, Lorella Springs was a "piece of land in the middle of nowhere", that nobody wanted or even showed interest in.
Over the years, he and his family built Lorella up to become a much-loved tourism spot for Territorians and interstate visitors alike, with an estimated 10,000 travellers making their way to the remote location every year.
But Mr Walker said in recent times, "with more and more restrictions" being laid on his business, he had been losing his "dream".
"And far from becoming easier, the running of Lorella's tourism as it is has become impossible," he said.
"Lorella cannot reopen to drive-by visitors in 2023.
"Please believe me when I say this: we feel and share the disappointment and shock.
"I know there are hundreds, thousands, out there in Australia and even abroad, who simply love Lorella for what it is.
"Many who will hurt to find out that they may never go back to what we consider to be a unique place on earth.
"My dream has unravelled."
The business man did not disclose the red tape and bureaucracy he said is responsible for having to close his business to self-drive tourists.
Northern Territory Minister for Tourism, Nicole Manison, said she had personally spoken to Mr Walker to give him and his business "as much support as possible", and reiterated that the NT Government wanted Lorella Springs to continue to operate "their very successful, wonderful business".
Mr Walker thanked the "many thousands of visitors" for their support, as well as the "myriad of armchair followers that had Lorella on their bucket list for one day".
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.