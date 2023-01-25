Humble Squadron Leader acknowledged for devotion to duty

A RAAF base Tindal Squadron Leader has been awarded the Conspicuous Service Medal for meritorious achievement or devotion to duty in non-warlike situations.
The Executive Officer of 75 Squadron, Squadron Leader Mark Mohr-Bell, has received the prestigious medal as part of the Australia Day Honours.
Squadron Leader Mohr-Bell said that while he was currently working as the Executive Officer at Tindal, the honour was for the work he did during the acquisition of the RAAF base's F-35A Lightning II fast jets.
The Squadron Leader worked on US jets in California initially, before returning to Australia where he worked in wing weapons and tactics in the lead-up to the introduction of F-35As to Territory skies.
Dedicated and passionate about his work at RAAF Tindal, Squadron Leader Mohr-Bell said operating advanced fighter aircraft alongside "highly competent and professional people in the air and on the ground" was what made his job "both enjoyable and rewarding".
"I am humbled to be recognised," he said in regards to being awarded the Conspicuous Service Medal.
"(I) certainly did not expect this honour."
