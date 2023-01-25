Eyes to the skies this Australia Day

A RAAF Base Tindal F-35A Lightning II aircraft is set to conduct a flypast Katherine and Darwin on Australia Day.
The fast jet is expected to tear apart the sky about Katherine's Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Cultural Centre at 11am, before making an appearance in Darwin skies above the Cenotaph at Bicentennial Park on the Esplanade at 12 noon.
A Defence spokesman said the flypast was subject to air traffic control requirements, weather and operational availability.
"Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying," the spokesman said.
