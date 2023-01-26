Ron Green has been named Katherine's Citizen of the Year.
In a ceremony on Australia Day, the father-of-four was recognised for his ongoing contribution to the Katherine community.
The full-time school teacher, is the auxiliary captain of the Katherine fire station, volunteers his time with NT Emergency Services as well as St John Ambulance, his church and the Airforce Cadets.
Mr Green is also an Army Reservist.
In 2019 he travelled interstate as a firefighter to battle bush fires in southern states, and last year he supported flood relief efforts in New South Wales as an NTES volunteer.
His nomination said Mr Green was "an example of selfless commitment to helping others in the local community and Australia".
Mr Green said receiving the Australia Day honours "blew his mind" and came as a "big surprise" as he never set out to be awarded for the work he does for his community.
"It's about what we can do for other people; what we can do to lend a hand," he said.
"If we all just sit around and wait for others to do things for us, nothing will get done.
"But if we all do something for others - help a neighbour, donate food, help out at the Salvation Army - we can all make a difference."
Mr Green thanked his wife and family for their support for his myriad of volunteer and part-time community activities.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.