Katherine Town Council bans emails

By Bruce Francais
The Katherine Town Council has recently banned emails of mine from being delivered to the Council members.
This is the first time in the Council's nearly five decade long history that this sort of action has been taken against a Katherine resident.
The Council's recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Ingrid Stonhill has blocked my Internet Protocol address, claiming that my emails are of no value or importance for the Council.
This of course is Ingrid's personal opinion.
It does not justify her action. Ingrid is an unelected Council employee.
While Ingrid's action was certainly immoral, I personally believe that it was illegal.
Freedom of speech is one of the privileges we have in our democratic society.
Ingrid has no right to deprive me of this privilege.
I have been informed by the Mayor of Katherine that Ingrid acted against me for personal reasons.
I concede that I had sent Ingrid an offensive email in which I suggested that she should cross back over the Tasman Sea to New Zealand and attend to the sheep.
This was sent however in response to an extremely sarcastic email that I had received from her.
Four of our seven Council members initially informed me that they were opposed to what the CEO referred to as the quarantining of my emails.
I have subsequently received a letter however signed by all council members expressing support for the CEO's despicable action.
It is clear that they have all succumbed to pressure, with four of them displaying their turncoat characters.
Response from Katherine Town Council to the above letter:
Katherine Town Council encourages the public to engage respectfully with Council within our code of conduct.
Council is committed to preventing bullying and harassment of all its employees.
Bruce Francais was warned in earlier communications that his behaviour was becoming unacceptable.
His emailed dated June 24, 2022, breached Council's code of conduct and his email was blocked.
This decision was supported by all elected members, as signed in the letter to him dated September 27, 2022.
Mr Francais can still engage in the democratic process by attending Council meetings and submitting questions, via our website, related to agenda items, and sending letters.
