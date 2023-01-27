Teenager shot in remote NT community

A teenager had to be flown to hospital for medical treatment after police found the 15-year-old with gunshot wounds.
Police said they had been called to multiple reports of disturbances, armed persons and incidents of dangerous driving in the remote community of Peppiminarti in the West Daly region, about 330km south-west of Darwin.
Upon arrival they discovered the teen boy who was bleeding from a shoulder wound caused by what is believed to have been a rifle shot.
Police said the boy was taken to a local health clinic before he was flown to Darwin for treatment.
A second suspected firearm victim, a 21 year-old male, was later discovered with a minor elbow injury, and was treated at the local health clinic before being released into the care of his family in the community.
Police said a group of Northern Territory TRG officers had since arrived in the community to support local officers to restore order, while investigations were ongoing.
NT Police Commander Matt Hollamby told media that the incident was "very concerning", adding that police hoped that it would be a "one-off".
He said he believed both gunshot wounds had been caused by the same rifle, and police were working to "bring calm to the community" for the safety of other residents.
Police are urging anyone who may have information regarding the incidents to contact them on 131 444.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
