Super Hornets take to NT skies

After eight months of intensive training, six Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F Super Hornets from RAAF Base Amberley are gearing up to tear apart Territory skies as they put their skills to the test.
As part of 'Exercise Crimson Dawn', the aircraft from 82 Wing Training Flight will take to the skies from Katherine's RAAF Base Tindal in their final phase of the F/A-18F Operational Conversion Course.
Since mid-last year, the course has been covering all facets of Super Hornet operations from the basics of flying the aircraft through to conducting complex tactical tasks.
Participants learned how to fly the aircraft in all weather and handle possible emergencies, while air-to-air and air-to-surface training involved dealing with threats and targets using all the weapons capabilities of the aircraft.
The three parts of the exercise - the conversion phase, the air-to-air phase and the air-to-surface phase - will be culminating in NT skies when all learned skills will be merged together in complex, multi-faceted scenarios to test each aircrew's skills.
From January 30 to February 16, the F/A-18F Super Hornets are set to conduct a wide range of flying activities in the large airspace above the Top End and the Delamere Air Weapons Range.
Daily flying activities can be expected between 8am and 5pm on weekdays only.
A Defence spokesman said noise reduction and the environment were vital considerations in the planning and conduct of the military flying exercise, and Top End residents could access information on aircraft noise and flying activities on the Defence website or by calling 1300 333 362.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.