Golfers enjoy Aus Day celebrations on Katherine's greens

Golfers took to the fairways on January 26 to take part in the Katherine Golf Club Australia Day's two-person, nine-hole Ambrose.
Former Katherinite Megan Coutts said she and her husband Colin drove from Darwin to Katherine to be part of the town's Australia Day celebrations.
"Australia Day means different things to different people but to me it has always represented family and our life in Australia," she said.
"We joined our family for the two-person gold event at the Katherine Golf and Country Club in what was a brilliant day for everyone involved."
Ms Coutts said although she was "not a golfer" it she enjoyed seeing people from all walks of life come together out on the course, enjoying time with friends and family.
"Many laughs were had as we made our way around in the million degree heat and humidity," she said. "It was a fantastic day on the greens, showcasing what a wonderful community we have in our little part of Australia."
David Hindley and Daniel Forssman took out the win on the day.
