World Cup referee honoured with 'Spirit of the Game' medal

A Katherine school teacher and passionate sports lover has been acknowledged for his contribution to this year's Refugee World Cup.
Rodney Gregg was enlisted as referee for the annual soccer event, refereeing a total of 15 games at Darwin Football Stadium on Australia Day.
Hosted by Football Northern Territory in collaboration with Football Without Borders and the Melaleuca Refugee Centre, the event saw a variety of nations including Kenya, Congo, Nepal and Sudan take to the soccer fields.
During the day, open men's and women's, as well as over 35 men's and mixed youth tournaments were held.
In acknowledgement of his contribution to the world cup and recognition of his ability to be "respectful to everyone during all games", Mr Gregg was awarded with the No More Spirit of the Game volunteer award.
Passionate about soccer since he was a small boy, Mr Gregg has been enjoying the sport, sharing his passion through refereeing games locally and in Darwin, giving back to the community with something he loves and which has been a big part of his life.
A valued member of the Katherine Football Club, Mr Gregg has been instrumental in the coaching of parents and teenagers to become referees for the club.
"Over the past few years he has coached and mentored a dozen people to be able to referee out Saturday morning games," the club said.
"Rodney is a part of the committee and in his role has been able to put forward recommendations to improve the club and its members.
"He is a valued member who is always reliable and ensures our under 12 to 15-year-olds are professional at all times.
"His knowledge of and passion for the game is what makes Rodney Gregg our soccer guru."
A club representative said the club was proud of Mr Gregg's achievements at the refugee soccer world cup.
Meanwhile, Mr Gregg's partner, Emily Byrne, said she was excited to have been by Mr Gregg's side to "see him be recognised for all the hard work that he does for something he is so passionate about".
"I was very proud, knowing that he would be grateful for the Spirit of the Game medal," Mrs Byrne said.
"I knew it would mean a lot. He's very deserving as he always puts everyone else before himself and gives 100 per cent."
Football Northern Territory Chief Executive Bruce Stalder said football was often a great way for people with few English-speaking abilities, who had relocated to the NT, to feel accepted into the community.
"Football is a wonderful way to bring people from different cultures and backgrounds together," he said.
"Whilst the participants may speak many different languages, they all speak fluent football."
At last year's event, Darwin councillor Jimmy Bouhoris said the world cup was growing bigger every year, showing "all those around the world that Darwin is the best multicultural city in the world".
"With football being such a multicultural sport, it is fantastic to spread the word through different communities of race, religion and background, who all face the same issues in relation to gender equality of women and eliminating violence against women and children," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.