20yo dies in rollover

A 20-year-old woman has lost her life in a tragic rollover on a major NT road.
Northern Territory Police said around 12.20pm on January 29, they received a report of a single vehicle rollover about 10km north of Adelaide River.
Police and emergency services attended the scene where it was confirmed that the driver of the vehicle had lost her life.
A report is being prepared for the Coroner.
Drivers are urged to avoid travelling through the area if possible.
Police said investigations into the crash were ongoing.
Anyone who was driving along the Stuart Highway near Adelaide River around the time of the rollover is urged to make contact with police on 131 444.
