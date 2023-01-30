Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Big hours 'donated' by family members to farm businesses, ABS census data

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 31 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Census data shows family members put in hours of unpaid work on beef farms to a larger extent that any other sector. Picture by Shutterstock.

FAMILY members roll up their sleeves to keep farms ticking over to an extent not seen in any other sector of the Australian economy, even hospitality where cafes and restaurants are famed for calling on intergenerational help behind the counter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.