School to kick off with 98% of teaching roles filled

As school kicks off for 2023, 150 new teachers and 11 new principals will be starting new jobs across the Northern Territory.
Many are home-grown talent, but just over 100 recruits are from interstate at a time when the country is experiencing a national teacher shortage.
Among those taking up new gigs in Katherine, are Charlotte Gorman who is moving to the NT from Ballarat to take up an opportunity to teach Year 8 at Katherine School of the Air.
Meanwhile Katherine's Sally Lovering will be starting as principal of Kintore Street School. Minister for Education, Eva Lawler, said the Territory was a great place to build a teaching career.
"Teaching in the Territory is an experience like no other," she said. "It's an incredible opportunity, not only to experience our rich and diverse culture, but to make connections that will last your lifetime, both professionally and personally.
"Our schools are strongest when teachers, families and communities work together and support our kids through their learning journey.
"It is our responsibility to ensure Territory kids are supported, motivated, and inspired to engage with their learning every day."
Minister Lawler said despite the NT's "huge geography", the Northern Territory was "a small jurisdiction where hard work and talent is noticed and supported".
She said more than 98 per cent of teaching positions had been filled and all principal roles.
"That's an indicator of how sought-after our opportunities are, she said.
Teachers who serve four years teaching in very remote parts of the country, including 71 per cent of Northern Territory schools, may become eligible to have their university fees reduced or waived.
Late last year the NT's educators approved a new pay offer, which further increased the appeal of teaching in the Northern Territory.
In the lead up to starting their new roles, the newest contingent of teachers and principals recently took part in various induction activities ranging from cross cultural awareness to learning how to drive a 4WD on sand dunes for staff who will be educating young Territorians in remote school areas.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.