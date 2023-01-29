Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

School to kick off with 98% of teaching roles filled

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
January 30 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The newest contingent of teachers and principals recently took part in various induction activities ranging from cross cultural awareness to learning how to drive a 4WD on sand dunes for staff who will be educating young Territorians in remote school areas.

As school kicks off for 2023, 150 new teachers and 11 new principals will be starting new jobs across the Northern Territory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.