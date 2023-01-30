Rogue kid jumps on potentially deadly buffaloes

A Katherine businessman has filmed a rare video of a baby goat using two buffaloes as a playground.
In the video, the goat can be seen jumping on the back of a buffalo and then to the next, while the potentially deadly animals seem unfazed by their young and unusual friend.
Katherine father-of-four Phil Jazyschyn said his baby goat was born on Christmas Day and lived in the large enclosure on the outskirts of Katherine in the Northern Territory together with five other goats and the two buffaloes.
Buffaloes have made a name for themselves in the Northern Territory after a man was killed by a water buffalo and a number of incidents left people injured.
In May 2015, a 46-year-old man died on the outskirts of the small town of Nhulunbuy in East Arnhem Land after being attacked by a buffalo.
At the time, police said rogue buffaloes had been running amok in the town, with one causing a bus crash, leaving nine people injured.
Nhulunbuy police officer in charge, Senior Sergeant Tony Fuller, said the death was "tragic".
"Unfortunately, occasionally incidents like these are bound to happen when we have a high concentration of people living in a remote area that is surrounded by natural dangers such as buffaloes, crocodiles, and the like," he told medie at the time.
"Buffaloes are not normally aggressive, and shy away from human contact, however if startled they can become aggressive and charge people."
In 2007 a Melbourne woman had to be taken to hospital after she was flung into the air by a rogue buffalo during a guided walk on the Cobourg Peninsula in Arnhem Land, 300 kilometres north of Darwin.
A hunter near Tortilla Flats, about 80km south of Darwin, was tossed around by a buffalo during a hunting trip gone wrong, before being gored while on the ground.
He had to undergo surgery at Royal Darwin Hospital.
In 2015 a wildlife photographer was gored in the biceps while on a tour in Kakadu National Park and also spent time in hospital.
The next year, a safari tour guide in his 60s was attacked by a buffalo about 170 kilometres north-west of Numbulwar.
At the time, media reported it was believed the wild animal had tried to attack another man who had fallen to the ground, when the tour guide threw himself between the buffalo and the man.
In 2017 a young water buffalo chased school students through a building at Donydji Homelands School in North East Arnhem Land.
The following year a hunter's arm was gored by a 800kg buffalo, leaving the man in hospital for two weeks to undergo ten surgeries.
And only in January this year, a rogue buffalo had to be escorted from the Katherine hospital car park by police.
