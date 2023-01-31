Teen charged over alleged break-ins

A teenager has been arrested over a string of alleged break-ins at Katherine businesses in late January.
Northern Territory Police said it was alleged a group of youths forcibly entered four separate commercial properties, allegedly causing significant damage to the premises before fleeing the scene with a small quantity of alcohol.
The offending was captured on CCTV and police arrested a 17-year-old who has since been charged with four counts of unlawful entry, four counts of stealing and five counts of damage to property.
Police said members from Strike Force Cerberus were continuing to investigate the incident and locate the remaining offenders involved.
Anyone with information relating to the unlawful entries, is urged to contact police on 131 444.
