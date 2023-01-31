A young Katherinite is kicking goals in the big smoke, graduating in Melbourne with a double science degree.
Over five years, Cloe Crowhurst studied in Melbourne, graduating at Marvel Stadium among 6,000 other students in front of 50,000 family and friends - including her parents Geoff and Janette, as well as sister Emma and grandmother Dot.
Now-Dr Crowhurst started her education at Jabiru Area School, followed by Years 5 and 6 at Katherine South Primary - a stepping stone for her career.
"Katherine was the perfect rural location with everything you need and country living," her mother said.
"Katherine South Primary was recommended to us and we weren't disappointed.
"But there was a selection of good schools and recreational activities to choose from."
When St Joseph's Catholic College expanded to senior years, Ms Crowhurst was in the first year 11 and 12 classes.
The ambitious Katherinite then took a two-year break and worked at Casuarina Primary School as a Teachers Aid, before heading off to Melbourne to study at RMIT Bundoora.
"As an Osteopath Cloe is excited to have the ability to travel and work and help people along the way," Mrs Crowhurst said.
"She will be teaching others more about their bodies and helping them get through those difficult times so they can live their best lives."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
