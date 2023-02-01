Katherine Times
Speed signs installed to slow down school zone traffic

Annie Hesse
February 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Katherine Mayor Lis Clark at one of the new school zone speed signs.

As students went back to school, parents and carers were reminded to drive safely in Katherine's school zones, with two new speed radar signs installed near schools.

