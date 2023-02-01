Speed signs installed to slow down school zone traffic

As students went back to school, parents and carers were reminded to drive safely in Katherine's school zones, with two new speed radar signs installed near schools.
The signs have been set up by Katherine Town Council at MacFarlane Primary School and Katherine High School, at both ends of Grevillea Street in Katherine East.
The solar-powered signs show a green smiley face when a motorist slows to 40km or below and a red frown face when a motorist is over the school zone speed limit.
"This will improve safety for our students and pedestrians," Mayor Lis Clark said.
"(The signs aim to) encourage behaviour change and a small change in speed can make a big difference."
Councils have installed similar signs around the country with positive data showing a marked reduction in speeding.
Brisbane City Council reported the majority of motorists reduced their speed limit within the legal limit before passing the sign.
Katherine Town Council said the signs were a response to a request from MacFarlane Primary School in October last year.
Council determined it was an appropriate addition to the town's traffic management system, with the two signs and installation costing $16,940.
"It's a worthy investment that will provide safety in the area for many years." Ms Clark said.
School zones are limited to 40km/h Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm.
