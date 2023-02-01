A huge 3.4 meter saltwater crocodile has been pulled from one of the Northern Territory's major tourist destinations.
The saltie was removed from a trap at Litchfield National Park's famous Wangi Falls.
Bustling with tourists during the dry season, the falls had been closed for swimming since the start of the wet season in October.
NT Parks and Wildlife said during the Wet while waterholes were closed , traps and crocodile barriers were removed to avoid damage from fast flowing water and debris, making it easy for crocodiles to move into areas undetected.
But after a member of the public alerted Litchfield Rangers to the sighting of a huge crocodile at Wangi, a trap was placed into the water to catch the predator.
Since the beginning of the year, the NT Parks Crocodile Management Team has removed 25 crocodiles across the Top End alone, including a 3.1m croc from a culvert on Gunn Point Road and a 3.6m saltie from Lower Cascades in Litchfield.
"You must always be crocwise and never enter a waterhole that is closed to swimming," Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.
"Most fatal croc attacks in the NT in the past 20 years, have occurred when people have entered the water outside of designated swimming areas.
"Crocs are on the move between waterways during the wet season. This means that any body of water could contain a croc. No sign, no swim.
"Avoid approaching the water's edge and obey all croc warning signs, they are there for your safety and protection."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.