Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News
Watch

School kids report 'lunchbox guilt', back to school research shows

JC
By Jeremy Cook
February 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New research has shown an abundance of food wastage amongst school kids with up to $55 worth of food being wasted each week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.