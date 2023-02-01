Regional NT house prices take dive, remain higher than pre Covid

Home prices in regional NT have fallen in January by 0.21 per cent, knocking them off their all-time price peak.
According to the PropTrack Home Price Index, which was released on February 1, regional NT homes now rank 0.21 per cent below their peak.
The report found that in regional NT home prices were still 5.3 per cent above January 2022 levels and 16.5 per cent higher than their pre-pandemic levels.
The Price Index also found that home prices in Darwin were unchanged in January, staying at their peak level - 1.5 per cent above January 2022, and still 28.1 per cent above pre-Covid levels in March 2020.
Across the country, home prices recorded a small fall of 0.09 per cent in January 2023, bringing values down 4.51 per cent from their peak in March 2022.
National home prices have fallen for the tenth month in a row, with the substantial 300 bp of cash rate tightening seen last year weighing on home prices in most parts of the country.
The report found that prices have fallen at the fastest pace in more than a decade in Sydney, Brisbane and Hobart, with homes in Canberra having recorded both the fastest and deepest decline in over ten years.
Regionally, home prices in Western Australia fell the fastest in January, slipping 0.27 per cent, while regional South Australia continued to defy the downturn, with prices rising 0.46 per cent to a new peak.
PropTrack said overall regional prices had held up better than capital cities, falling slightly by 0.03 per cent in January to sit 0.32 per cent above their level a year ago.
"In the capital cities, prices fell 0.11 per cent but are now 4.68 per cent below their level a year ago."
The report found that despite recent falls, prices nationally are still 28.5 per cent above their pre-pandemic levels.
PropTrack said it appeared "the worst of the downturn had passed".
"The rapid pace of price falls seen in June and July 2022 when interest rates first started rising has subsided and price falls have eased in most capital cities in recent months."
With a further 25bp rate rise expected in February, which would take the cash rate to 3.35 per cent, the continued reduction in borrowing capacities is set to continue to weigh on prices.
But ProTrack said declines would likely continue at a slower pace as interest rates approach their peak and home prices may begin to stabilise as interest rate uncertainty reduces later in the year.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
