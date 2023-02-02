'Best airspace in the country' turns into Super Hornet training ground

Six Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18F jets are using "one of the world's best airspaces" as training ground for the nation's newest Super Hornet crews.
Seven pilots and weapons systems operators - including one female - have spent the last eight months at RAAF Base Amberley to undergo intensive training, before putting their skills to the test in Northern Territory skies.
Flying from RAAF Base Tindal as part of 'Exercise Crimson Dawn', the trainees from 82 Wing Training Flight are spending three weeks in the Top End to show they can fly the aircraft in all weather and handle possible emergencies, as well as dealing with threats and targets using all the weapons capabilities of their aircraft.
"We're based at Amberley, but we always come up to the NT for this course as it's the best airspace in Australia and one of the best in the world," Flight Lieutenant Scott Wood said.
The instructor, who graduated from the same training program in the skies above the Katherine region in 2015, said the northern airspace provided the perfect training ground, not only due to the nearby location of the live bombing range at Delamere, only about 20 flight-minutes from Tindal.
"It's important that we get (our graduates) out of their comfort zone," he said.
"Up here we can drop live weapons.
"And (the graduates) have trained so much at Amberley and they got to know it well. But up here we have different locations, different weather and a different airspace which provides a real challenge for them."
Three parts of the training exercise - the conversion phase, the air-to-air phase and the air-to-surface phase - are now culminating in the NT with all learned skills merged together in complex, multi-faceted scenarios to test each aircrew's capability.
The F/A-18F Super Hornets will be conducting a wide range of flying activities in the large airspace above the Top End and the Delamere Air Weapons Range until February 16, when the graduates will move onto the next stage of their careers, flying the Super Hornets with No. 1 Squadron based at RAAF Base Amberley.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
