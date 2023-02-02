Katherine Times
Former health chief Hugh Heggie new Administrator of the NT

Updated February 3 2023 - 8:41am, first published 7:30am
Dr Hugh Heggie is the new Administrator of the Northern Territory.

Former Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie has been sworn in as the Northern Territory's 23rd Administrator.

