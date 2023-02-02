Former health chief Hugh Heggie new Administrator of the NT

Former Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie has been sworn in as the Northern Territory's 23rd Administrator.
Professor Heggie, who steered the Territory through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, was sworn in by David Hurley, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, at Parliament House.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, Professor Heggie and Ruth Jones were received at Government House by the Traditional Owners of the land on which Government House stands, the Larrakia people.
Together, they walked through the gates of Government House as Dr Heggie officially commenced his term in office.
"Professor Heggie has guided the Territory through some of its most challenging times and his respect for all Territorians is evident," Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said.
"I've worked alongside him during COVID-19 and I look forward to working with him again to serve the Northern Territory."
The three-year term requires Prof Heggie to carry out key statutory, civic and ceremonial responsibilities and is the Northern Territory's equivalent of a state governor.
Ms Fyles said Dr Heggie - who gained a multitude of fans after a series of press conference in which he spoke in language fluently - would bring a wealth of leadership experience to the role.
Dr Heggie takes over the reins from former Administrator Vicki O'Halloran who was farewelled on January 31st.
- with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.