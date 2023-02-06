One of the Northern Territory's most-loved multi-day hiking trails has booked out in minutes for the 2023 walking season.
Bookings for the Jatbula Trail opened on Monday, February 6, but hikers needed to be quick to grab their spot on the trail.
Winding through stunning NT landscapes from Nitmiluk Gorge on the outskirts of Katherine to Leliyn, also known as Edith Falls, the popular hike spans 62km.
Booking out fast every year, interested walkers jumped on the opportunity, fully booking out the 2023 walking season within just a few minutes of bookings opening.
For those who didn't get to score a spot, guided tour group walks might be an alternative to see Jatbula's spectacular sights this year.
