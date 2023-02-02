One of the Northern Territory's most-loved multi-day hiking trails is about to open for bookings for the 2023 walking season.
Bookings for the Jatbula Trail open at 9am on Monday, February 6.
The popular walk winds through stunning NT landscapes from Nitmiluk Gorge on the outskirts of Katherine to Leliyn, also known as Edith Falls, spanning 62km.
Booking out fast every year, interested walkers are encouraged to ensure they have a current account with NT Parks prior to bookings opening.
Bookings can be made online here.
The online booking team is available on 1300 281 121.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.