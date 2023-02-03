Best rural photos wanted

The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association (NTCA) is on the hunt for the best rural photos.
Celebrating those living and working on the land, the annual NTCA and Elders Amateur Photography Competition, now in its 14thyear, has become one of the most anticipated occasions of the NTCA Conference and Gala Dinner, which will be held in Darwin in March.
Photo entries from members of the NT cattle industry are accepted in three categories: Portrait (person or animal), NT landscape and Industry at work or play.
Contact bdo@ntca.org.au for more information or to enter your photos.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.