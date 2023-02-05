'Let us help' - Town to fight crime with jobs

As the Northern Territory continues to be in the grip of a crime wave and signs have emerged comparing Katherine with "war-zone-like" Alice Springs, a local business owner is calling on the Government to let him help his community.
Jeff Usher, who claims to have "found" an LED sign calling for Natasha (Fyles), the NT's Chief Minister, to stand up to Katherine's criminals as the town "doesn't want to be like Alice (Springs)", says while he doesn't know where the sign came from, he agrees with its message.
Mr Usher, who operates Custom Cabinets Katherine, has lived in town for nearly 30 years, and has watched his small community descend into one of the nation's crime capitals.
"Our crime figures are worse than Alice Springs'," he said. "It's never been as bad as it has become."
The father-of-three even sent his young daughters to take up kickboxing to teach them to defend themselves against "gang-violence".
"We need to be put on the agenda of Natasha Fyles and Anthony Albanese," Mr Usher said.
"We are worse off than Alice. Five, six, seven, eight, nine businesses get hit by crime every night. People live in fear in their own homes.
"My children are apprehensive about going to school.
"In 28 years in Katherine I've never seen the hordes of children that now roam the streets at night."
Mr Usher said he felt like Katherine and its community was "lost" at the moment, with politicians forgetting the small town 300km south of Darwin.
"I don't know what it will take for them (politicians) to do something - maybe we need to shame them into not forgetting us."
Mr Usher said a Federal intervention was needed.
"I don't want to see kids be thrown into jail, but we can't continue to drop young offenders off at home and show them that there are no consequences for their actions."
The businessman said he would like to see taxpayers' money spent on better options to combat crime - and money withheld from parents who don't look after their children.
"I am not racist at all and I am so proud of the amazing Indigenous staff members I have and have had, but someone has to say it as it is: Not everyone deserves a wage on the taxpayers.
"If you want to have a right to taxpayers' money, taxpayers should have the right to say what you can do with the money.
"I want to see it used responsibly - to feed your children and to look after them and keep them out of trouble. Those that don't want to care for their children, should not be entitled to the money.
Mr Usher said his opinion would "most likely" offend people, and he would "probably lose a few contracts and get retribution" over his views, as has happened in the past, but "he'll get by" - and if everyone turned a blind eye, nothing would ever change.
"We're paying to put kids into Don Dale," he said. "Why can't we pay to put them through work programs that will give them a sense of worth?"
The business owner said in the past he had taken young offenders - including one wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet - under his wing.
"To value yourself, you need to be valued by someone," he said. "And if that's not the children's' families - let a small business value them.
"Let a business hire our young people and teach them a sense of pride in themselves and in their community; show them Katherine's community spirit."
Mr Usher said while in the past he has volunteered to take offenders off the street to offer them employment, there should be a Government incentive for "businesses with a social conscience to take on a young fella and put him through training and give him actual goals and KPIs".
He said he has seen the change in young people who were working for someone who valued them.
"It has merit," he said. "Sentence young offenders to a job - but put them in a business with a social conscience that's got their heart in."
Mr Usher said he would also like to see alternative options to trade certificates implemented as incentives for those who struggle to get through a four-year apprenticeship.
He said he would like to be able to offer shorter traineeship options that would then help former young offenders find work in other businesses.
"I think being able to give a young person a certificate that says he's qualified to do some welding or he can use a specific type of equipment, he has a sense for workplace health and safety and he has completed basic workshop requirements, would give give them something to show for.
"Some people don't want to do an apprenticeship, they don't want to stick around for four years - but they are good kids and they can obtain some skills that would help them later in life, if we could give them a certificate to show that they've learned something.
"If the Government lets us, we can take some of those kids off the streets and give them a chance."
The state government is facing intense scrutiny over their management of youth crime after a spate of recent violent incidents involving juvenile offenders, including the fatal stabbing of mother Emma Lovell north of Brisbane on Boxing Day.
Russell Field, whose son Matthew and his family were killed by a drunk and drug-addled teenager at on Australia Day in 2021, said crimes which resulted in the loss of innocent lives could have potentially been avoided if the government had acted sooner to introduce stronger deterrents for young criminals.
"If anybody says they're working (youth crime laws), they have rocks in their heads," he said.
"The sentence should be there as a deterrent, and it needs to be a greater deterrent so kids think first before they commit a crime.
"They (the government) need to be proactive rather than reactive (and) ... there need to be stronger deterrents."
The supreme court heard Matthew Field and Kate Leadbetter, along with their unborn son Miles, were killed by a 17-year-old, who had an extensive criminal history, ran a red light in a stolen four-wheel-drive before colliding with a truck, rolling the vehicle and hitting the couple while they were walking their dogs.
Justice Martin Burns last year ordered that the teenager serve 60 per cent of a ten-year sentence for the "particularly heinous" crime, meaning he will be released on Australia Day 2027 at the age of 23.
Mr Field, said introducing stronger deterrents would make youths think twice about stealing cars and committing a crime that could put innocent people in harm's way.
"If something was done two years ago, there is every possibility that some of these other fatalities may not have happened because these individuals would still be locked up," he said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.